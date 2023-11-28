New executive director will oversee West Side Market non-profit

CLEVELAND — A building with so much history in the middle of Cleveland will now be led by a woman who has a long history of visiting it.

“I probably started coming here when I was in high school,” said Rosemary Mudry. “I think it was just the awe factor of coming down to this bustling place that was a taste of pre grocery store era.”

Mudry will serve as the inaugural Executive Director of the West Side Market, overseeing the market’s transformation. An Oberlin College and Cleveland State graduate, Mudry currently leads West Park Kamm’s Neighborhood Development.

“If nothing else it will be one point of contact and so even if it takes a while to figure out a problem, they know the face, they know who we are and they know that we are focused on solving it,” said Mudry.

Just weeks ago, we told you that Cleveland Council approved a 10-year lease agreement with a nonprofit set to take over the market with the goal to assume day-to-day management by next year.

RELATED: West Side Market clears legislative hurdle, inches closer to nonprofit management

Don Whitaker is the owner of DW Meats and has been working in the market for over three decades.

“I’m hoping that us vendors can get back to running our businesses and not worry about the building and everything will be taken care of behind the scenes, that we can focus on our core,” said Whitaker.

It is a long time coming for vendors who have voiced concerns over infrastructure and upgrades.

“Building wise we’d like to see HVAC and stuff like that, heating, air conditions, amenities that would be nice,” said Whitaker.

What Mudry wants to see will take all hands on deck…

“The goal the board has set forth is to be the best public market in the nation, the ultimate dream is to see this amazing place truly fulfill its potential. Its already amazing, but I think everyone walks in and can see so much more potential,” said Mudry.