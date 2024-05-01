New FAFSA application process sparks concern among prospective college students

CLEVELAND — As the traditional deadline for many students to file the free application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) looms, frustrations mount over errors and technical glitches in the new application system.

The U.S. Department of Education reports that only 33% of high school seniors have completed a FAFSA form, marking a significant 29% drop from the previous year.

The Education Department acknowledges processing nearly one million corrections since mid-April when the system became available, but the delays and technical issues persist.

Isabella Gatoo-Firth, a senior at Valley Forge High School, says the process is stressful.

"It was definitely difficult and then having to wait months rather than a few weeks to hear back from them, I was so confused and it still is pretty confusing," she said.

Scott Schultz, Vice President for Enrollment Management at Baldwin Wallace University, attributes issues to the technical issues in the upgraded application system. He calls this "a year of uncertainty."

Nancy Dunn, Senior Manager for advising programs and services at College Now Greater Cleveland, voiced concerns about the impact of these errors on college enrollment rates, noting a nationwide decline in FAFSA filings.

"When it works, it works well and we love it," she said. "When it doesn't work when there are some of the glitches that families have experienced it can be very nerve-wracking for the families and students."

While some schools maintain the May 1 deadline, others, like Baldwin Wallace University, have extended it to June 15 to provide students and families with extra time.

In a recent statement, the Education Department urges students to complete the FAFSA promptly, assuring that technical issues have been addressed.

The agency is collaborating with school superintendents to track progress and encourage completions.