New 'gym' helps kids with autism explore, exercise their senses safely

CANTON, Ohio — A new unique gym is opening next week in Canton, giving children on the autism spectrum a place to have fun, feel free, and tap into their senses. Sensory Escape was created by a local mom who wanted to give her autistic daughter a safe space she felt didn't exist in the community.

Twins Arianna and Gabriella are similar, with some differences. Both 6-year-olds, who love playing and learning; however, Gabriella was diagnosed with autism at an early age.

“She was diagnosed at three years old and when she was first diagnosed, there were no resources for us,” said Mishka Macey, Gabriella’s mother and Founder of Sensory Escape.

Macey said Gabriella's spirit hasn't dulled since her diagnosis. Gabriella's world, as for many other children with autism, is a symphony of sensations sometimes too loud or bright, which is why she created "sensory escape."

“There was nothing around that would cater to her needs,” said Macey. “She loves to run and jump and just be a wild child and there was nothing around. So, I wanted to give back to the community, to make a safe place a haven for kids like my daughter who is on the spectrum.”

Sensory escape consists of two gym areas full of swings, slides, and trampolines but also a calming room, if over-stimulation happens.

“Every single item in this room was curated just for this purpose,” said Macey.

Parents must always be present with their children while playing at the gym. It is not a daycare. Macey and her fiance, Bruce Grafton, say that the policy is not just for safety purposes.

“This is for them and we get to step into their minds and see how they feel and think a little bit,” said Macey.

“I know personally how hard it is to spend time with your child, especially when you have so many therapies going on,” said Macey. “This is a place where you can actually come, spend time with your children and your kids, bond with them.”

Akron Children's said sensory play can help neurodivergent kids develop motor skills, manage emotions like anger, and master basic life skills like bathing and brushing teeth. While Macey has turned her family's adversity into positivity, she can't wait to give that same opportunity to other families soon.

“This is a beacon of hope for the community,” Macey said.

Macey said she’s still figuring out pricing for day-to-day customers. She hopes to move to a membership model eventually and is offering birthday parties. Once the gym is open and Macey makes some hires, she also plans to begin guided sensory classes. Summer hours are from 9 a.m. until 6 pm.