New hotel and event center to break ground this spring in downtown Medina

MEDINA — Downtown Medina is getting ready for a new addition.

The Legacy at Medina Square, a 78-room hotel and event center, expects to break ground in March or April.

Developers said there hasn’t been a hotel in the downtown since the 1950s.

“Having been in the real estate business for over 55 years. I got tired of waiting for somebody else to do it,” said Jim Gerspacher, an adviser for the $22-million project. He recently owned the land where the hotel will be constructed on South Main Street across the street from Castle Noel.

“There used to be some hotels in town until the late mid-50s which at that time disappeared and people had to go out to OH-18 and I-71 to find hospitality,” Gerspacher said.

He said that with more people coming to the city for business and entertainment, there’s a growing need for a hotel within walking distance of all the action.

“They can't just pass through,” Gerspacher said. “They need to stay and spend a little money. And this is the type of project that holds visitors here. (It) gives them the opportunity to shop, to dine, and learn about our history."

Developer Jason Stevenson shared with News 5 several photos of what the hotel will look like and feature.

“It will look like it fits in this particular community,” Stevenson said. “We've got a corporate board room that folks can rent. We've got a 95-seat fine dining Italian steak house restaurant."

There’s also a wedding venue with a capacity for more than 200 guests and rooftop spaces that can be used throughout the year.

“This is a multi-use venue that also has hotel rooms,” Stevenson said. "This part of Medina is ripe for redevelopment. The community continues to grow. And so, its demand for new and innovative and exciting things also grow alongside that."

The project falls within Medina’s Federal Opportunity Zone, designed to spur economic development in low-income areas.

Medina is one of 320 areas in Ohio with the designation.

It opens access to specific grants and tax incentives.

“Our vision is to be the premier small-town destination in Ohio,” said George Sam, executive director of Main Street Medina.

The nonprofit is a cheerleader for historic preservation and strengthening the local economy.

“And we hope having the hotel here that kind of adds to the mix where you have people coming and staying longer,” Sam said.

Main Street Medina said last year, 193,000 people visited Medina specifically for their events, including a farmers’ market and many festivals.

"That equates to $3.88 million in economic impact."

Stevenson and Gerspacher want to increase those numbers and are thrilled about the future with the new hotel and event center.

“It is a long term project with an elegance and a long term beauty to match the square itself,” Stevenson said.

The Legacy at Medina Square will be an independent boutique hotel and event center. It’s set to open in the spring of 2025 and will be a Tribute Portfolio Hotel, part of the Marriott Group.