Interim mayor for East Cleveland appointed

There's a new interim mayor for the embattled city of East Cleveland.

Cuyahoga County Probate Court Judge Anthony J. Russo announced Friday that Sandra Morgan will immediately assume all powers, rights and responsibilities of the East Cleveland mayor's office.

Morgan, an 18-year resident of the city, was one of 34 applicants to apply to replace Mayor Brandon King after he was suspended following his indictment on corruption charges.

King is accused of using his office to steer more than $76,000 of city money to businesses owned by him or his family.

Morgan said she's thrilled, delighted and ready to start working to turn East Cleveland around.

The mother of three grown children retired from her job as Director of Outreach at Kent State last summer.

Morgan, who is the granddaughter of inventor Garret Morgan, said she knows residents are exhausted after years of criminal indictments of East Cleveland police officers and city officials.

"The time is now," said Morgan. "Something has to be done now that leads us in a more positive direction."

She calls herself a "coalition builder", and wants the city to open itself up to more opportunities, partnering with the county, state, other organizations and foundations that may be willing to help.

But Morgan, who spent the last five years on the state's fiscal commission overseeing East Cleveland's efforts to get out of fiscal emergency, said fixing the city must start with its budget.

"Until we get our finances under control and get an honest assessment of what they are, we can't move forward in anything or any direction," said Morgan. "The only direction we can go is down and there ain't that far to go quite honestly."

She wants an outside audit of all city spending, and hopes to establish a payment plan to address the $30 million in police misconduct judgments East Cleveland has been ordered to pay.

Morgan, whose bid for the position drew the endorsement of Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronanye, said she looks forward to putting an end to the in-fighting that's plagued the city.

She said it's time for people to put personal agendas aside and do what's best for residents and the city.

"We'll have to work together and hopefully that will be a smooth, mutually beneficial relationship," said Morgan. "But I will say that whether it is in the words of my grandfather, going over, under, around or through these situations, I plan on getting to the other side."

Russo said Morgan will remain the interim mayor until:



The suspended mayor is reinstated to office by an appeal as provided in R.C. 3.16(D); All charges against the suspended mayor are disposed of by dismissal or by a finding or findings of not guilty;

OR A successor mayor is elected and qualified to serve the next succeeding term of the Mayor’s office.

Morgan will receive the same compensation as suspended Mayor Brandon King, Russo said.

King, who pleaded not guilty to the charges, is scheduled for trial at the end of April.

His term as mayor ends at the end of the year.

Morgan said she plans to run for mayor of East Cleveland in the November election.

