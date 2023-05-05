New Lake Erie College student housing coming to Downtown Painesville's Square in August

PAINESVILLE, Ohio — Downtown Painesville is yet again getting ready for a new development. This time, it’s coming from Lake Erie College.

“It’s good for the community, good for the students and good for the college,” said Lake Erie College fifth-year senior and masters student Kenneth Miller.

When visiting Downtown Painesville’s Square, it’s hard to overlook the historical landscape this city represents.

There’s also some new modernization to the city, as can seen with the Lake County Administration Building.

But that’s not all.

Once developers finish transforming the former bank building into new housing for students at Lake Erie College, the square will come alive.

“We’re going to retain all that great mid-century modern architecture, but we’re repurposing the building, so it’s going to be a very modern student housing,” said Renew Partners Director and Member Shawn Neece.

This building previously housed the old Lake County National Bank and Chase Bank Building.

It’s been empty for a while, so it’s time for a modern make-over and new life, which is happening this August when Lake Erie College students, like Emily Tarase and Caitlin Farkas, will call it home.

“I just toured it for the ground-breaking ceremony last week, and seeing the difference already, I’m ecstatic to see what happens,” said Tarase, a junior.

“I’m super excited. I’m excited for the community to all come together and be downtown with everybody,” said Farkas, also a junior.

College President Brian Posler tells News 5 it will help ease the growing pains the school’s been feeling for about 15 years, offering rooms for 172 students.

Posler hopes this will help the college with recruitment, retention and increased connection to the city’s downtown.

“To be able to be right on the square means the students can just be in the thick of everything,” Posler said.

One student said she is also excited, but she has some concerns.

“I think it’s going to be really good for us, but I am nervous with how far it is. It’s not too far, but it’s also not the best location for students that don’t drive,” said incoming senior Jordyn Long.

“We’re really fortunate because Lake Tran, who is the public transit, they’re doing a shuttle service for us,” said Posler.

He said there will be several stages before the project is completed.

The first one will include a state-of-the-art fitness center, convenience stores and the first suites.

Then, he says, crews will continue adding floors and wings until everything is finished.

