New Parma Heights Police chief sworn in

The City of Parma Heights swore in its new police chief Monday evening, according to a Facebook post by the city.

Steven Greene has been with the Parma Heights Police Department for over 34 years, the city said he has progressive leadership experience and expertise in personnel and project management.

Greene graduated from Kent State University, where he studied criminal justice, and he also attended the Ohio State Highway Patrol Basic Peace Officer Academy, the city said.

He is coming into the role as chief with experience in community relations, serving as a Tactical Operator with the Southwest Enforcement Bureau, was a member of the Parma Heights Police Department’s Traffic and Bicycle Patrol Units, and has done much more before stepping into his role as chief, the city said.

"He has served as chair of the Communications Committee of the Cuyahoga County Emergency Services Advisory Board and Chair of the Cuyahoga County Technical Advisory Committee," the city said in its post. "As a Detective, he investigated countless crimes resulting in numerous successful prosecutions."

