New partnership to send public service fellows to assist Cleveland Mayor Bibb's administration

CLEVELAND — A new partnership announced Thursday between the City of Cleveland and the Cleveland Foundation is set to send public service fellows from the foundation to City Hall to assist Mayor Justin Bibb's administration, according to the Cleveland Foundation.

The foundation, launched in 2016, sends emerging leaders from around the country to work in Cleveland's public sector while allowing them to hone their skills and network as they begin their careers in public service.

Cleveland Foundation 2021-22 Public Service Fellows.

Now, they'll head to City Hall to work with Cleveland's new mayoral administration.

“Cleveland has a pipeline of talent in our civic sector,” said Bibb in a press release. “We are excited to welcome the cohort of Public Service Fellows to the City and look forward to partnering with the Cleveland Foundation to create new pathways to engage young people in local government.”

Each fellowship is 12 months long and places the fellows in full-time positions that include a $40,000 salary with health benefits.

College graduates who earned their undergraduate degrees between spring 2019 and spring 2022 are eligible for the fellowship.

Cleveland Foundation said it accepts a wide range of degrees and areas of study.

“With November’s election marking the first mayoral change since the inception of our Public Service Fellowship, we saw this as a unique opportunity for this group of rising leaders to work with the new administration,” said Ronn Richard, Cleveland Foundation president & CEO, in a press release. “This is a wonderful chance for a cohort of recent college graduates to lend their skills and experiences, while having a marked impact in our city as they receive mentorship from the talented professionals at City Hall.”

The application process for the 2022-23 Public Service Fellowship is open until Monday, March 7 with offers being extended by the end of April.

