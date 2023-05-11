New project in Medina aims to help access and inclusion for individuals with disabilities

MEDINA, Ohio — The Medina County Board of Developmental Disabilities is pushing for inclusion in their community.

"As a person with a disability, I feel like when I'm included, that I feel valued and I feel important, and I have the opportunity to do what everybody else does," said Courtney Jordan, who is the Family Support Services and Provider Relations Specialist for Medina County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

For people like Courtney Jordan, who lives with cerebral palsy, she says it can be challenging to get around.

"What I have to do is I have to find a business; if there is one that is not accessible, I'll just find someplace else to go," said Jordan.

With these challenges, Jordan still keeps pressing forward.

"I like to spend money in my community, and it is disappointing when I have to go someplace else," said Jordan.

Jordan's turned her disappointment into an opportunity to make her community better for other people who are just like her, and now she's chair of Medina's Committed to Inclusion Project.

Since April, the group has been meeting with different businesses to advocate and improve access for people with developmental disabilities.

"They wanted to be able to visit places more often, and sometimes physical barriers stop them from doing that, so it started out with just accessibility," said Medina County Board of Developmental Disabilities Community Relations Manager Patti Hetkey.

They're also pushing for more employment opportunities and inclusive spaces for those with developmental disabilities to help with community planning.

"Accessibility is really just the physical space," said Hetkey. "Inclusion is kind of the thought process and the philosophy behind it. Once they're here, do they feel welcomed?"

One of those businesses providing accommodations to those with developmental disabilities is All Fired Up.

All you have to do is ring the doorbell, and they're here to help.

"If any one of our clientele needs a ramp to be able to come into the building, we have just one step up; we have a mobile ramp that's really easy for us to set up and assist them into the building," said All Fired Up Owner Amanda Hudak.

By providing this service, Hudak hopes her efforts will make a difference in people's lives like Jordan's.

"We want to make sure we're letting people know that we're willing to make that extra step to make our buildings and our businesses adaptable," said Hudak.

The board plans to have more conversations with local businesses and organizations to continue promoting access and inclusivity across the community.

