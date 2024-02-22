Watch Now
New radio system up and running for Lorain County first responders

Posted at 4:49 PM, Feb 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-22 16:49:46-05

After about six years of political in-fighting over a new radio vendor, the new L2 Harris radios and automated dispatching system from Cleveland Communications Inc. (CCI) are up and running for Lorain County first responders.

In late 2022, commissioners approved a $6.7 million contract for a new phase two radio system.

However, in 2023, Lorain County Commissioners David Moore and Jeff Riddell voted to rescind the contract.

Their reasoning was that they believed Lorain County Commissioner Michelle Hung steered the agreement. This triggered numerous investigations and delayed the process of receiving new radios.

After about 10 months and a lawsuit against Lorain County by CCI, it was found that Hung did not take part in steering the CCI contract in two separate investigations.

The old radios were causing communication issues between first responders. Adam Shaw, president of the Lorain County Deputies Association, said he could not communicate with deputies half of the time.

In certain buildings, schools and other locations, first responders said they could not communicate with one another.

