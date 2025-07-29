New ramp closures begin along I-490 on July 31

CLEVELAND — Beginning Thursday, pavement replacement and bridge repairs will expand on parts of I-490.

The I-490 westbound exit ramp to West 7th Street will be closed to replace pavement. The Rockefeller Drive entrance ramp to I-490 westbound will also close. Both ramps are set to reopen in November.

The Ohio Department of Transportation has set detours for those who use those ramps. For the West 7th Street exit ramp, drivers will take I-490 westbound to SR-176 south to Steelyard Drive North to Quigley Road. For the Rockefeller entrance ramp, drivers will be rerouted to Broadway Avenue North, then to East 30th Street, and then to I-77 southbound.

The closures are a part of the $70 million I-490 rehab project, which is in its second year. Various bridge repairs over the Cuyahoga River are also included in the project.

"We are replacing pavement from the ground up," ODOT Public Information Officer Brent Kovacs said. "Doing bridge work, various drainage structures, concrete medians, overhead lighting to completely overhaul this section of 490."

As work begins on the westbound side of the interstate, ODOT is asking drivers to be mindful of their driving and pay attention to construction workers and ODOT trucks out working.

The project is estimated to be completed in the fall of 2026.