New restaurant soft opens on Shaker Square

CLEVELAND — A breath of fresh air is felt across Shaker Square Tuesday night as a new restaurant with a familiar face soft opened.

In January, after years of planning and critical repairs, the public got a look at what's in the works for the re-envisioned Shaker Square, which was purchased in 2022 by two nonprofit organizations — Cleveland Neighborhood Progress and Burten, Bell, Carr Development Inc.

Retailers and neighbors have been watching firsthand as renovations gave a new life to the historic but aging shopping center. Recent improvements include new HVAC systems, new roofs, outdoor lighting, awnings, light fixtures and other updates to address 20 years of delayed routine maintenance.

The future of Shaker Square is coming into focus

While the safety needs of Shaker Square have already cost $5 million, Burten, Bell, Carr Development Inc. Executive Director Joy Johnson previously told me they have another $5 million at their disposal that could bring the rest of their plan to fruition.

"We're realistic. We'll do it in phases. We know we can't do it all at once, but $5 million really helped us to save and stabilize so that the building didn't fall into worse shape," she added. "Let's capitalize on what we have and support it."

Part of the plan is drawing businesses back to the square, which seems to be working because Coyoacan Taqueria & Brew held its soft opening Tuesday night, and it was packed.

"We're opening up a taqueria similar to Cilantros and Chipotles. It's a fast food restaurant right now. It's going to be fast food tacos, burritos, tortas, and bowls, and then you're gonna have different proteins, rice, different types of salsas," the restaurant's co-owner and chef, Reynaldo "Rey" Galindo, said.

Galindo explained how it took him and his team more than two years to find the perfect spot. From there, it took seven months to build the space as he wanted.

"I always loved this place. I had Luchita's for two years and I love this area. It reminds me a lot of European cities that I went to growing up. I love this area. This is very unique," Galindo shared.

He added that Shaker Square is coming back and will be what it once was.

Seeing the crowd on Tuesday excited Galindo and reminded him why he became a restaurateur.

"It reminds me of the good old days of Luchita's. We had a 45 minute wait. I'm glad that the people are coming back," Galindo said.

Galindo's sister, Susana, was there during the soft opening as well to take in all the joy.

"Even the neighbors, they were like, 'Oh my goodness! Rey is coming back,'" Susana told me.

Opening in about a month is Luchita's — a sit-down, full-service restaurant featuring most of Luchita's popular original dishes from the menu and some new authentic regional specialties from Galindo's home country.

Galindo said the menu will rotate every two months to represent a new state of Mexico.

Susana said she's met customers who have traveled from Mexico City who say the food at Luchita's is even better than at home.

Coyoacan also has brewing equipment being finalized with plans to produce beer within the year, which will make it Ohio's first Mexican-owned microbrewery.

A special Mexican-made Mezcal tequila will also be offered.

Right now, the taqueria is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Once the business is approved for a liquor license, Galindo said the hours will extend.

He added that anyone who works in a restaurant nearby is welcome to come and will be offered a 10% discount upon showing proof of their workplace.

"I love being in the restaurant business. It took me 15 years to realize that this is my passion. I love cooking. I love meeting people. I just love the restaurant business," Galindo stated.

The full launch of Coyoacan is on Wednesday.