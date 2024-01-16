New self-service BMV kiosk opening at Lakewood Discount Drug Mart

Lakewood residents will soon have another location where they can renew their vehicle registration.

A self-serve kiosk will be placed in Discount Drug Mart located at 15214 Detroit Road.

It will be available starting on Jan. 23. Local and state officials will unveil it to the public at noon.

Previously installed self-service kiosks have allowed Ohio drivers to renew their registrations, pay renewal fees and print new license plate stickers.

Click here to learn more from the BMV and find a kiosk near you.

“We are thrilled to part of the state’s BMV Self-Service Kiosk program. This is a perfect fit for our Lakewood store where our customers already come in to quickly pick up household items, prescriptions and food products. Now, they can check their vehicle registration off their list,” says Discount Drug Mart President John Gans.

RELATED: Meijer in Lorain adds self-service BMV kiosk to renew registration, print new license plate stickers