New signs to be placed in Public Square to enforce prohibited hours

The signs will be placed Wednesday
News 5 has learned from the City of Cleveland that they’ll be putting up new signs at Public Square on Wednesday, enforcing a code already in the books that says you can’t be there between the hours of midnight and 5 a.m.

Violators will first receive a warning. Then, you may be cited with a minor misdemeanor if you don’t comply.

I spoke with Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb Tuesday, and he told her that his administration has continued to beef up security at Public Square, tackling quality-of-life crimes and that the city has a 24/7 detail dedicated to Public Square.

Bibb told Katie that efforts have been underway city-wide this summer to reduce crime and that they're seeing results.

