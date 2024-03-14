New street sign causing confusion to drivers and pedestrians

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio — A new sign near a pedestrian pathway in Fairview Park is causing confusion for some residents. The Fairview police department said it has received multiple reports from the community stating cars have not been stopping for pedestrians at the flashing lights sign on Eaton Road. Others said they were almost hit.

Chief Paul Shepard said he believes that residents are confused about the rules of the sign.

“Those signs are merely warning signs, the whole idea is that when you get to the crosswalk you hit the button, it starts flashing yellow and notifies traffic. It alarms the cars that somebody's preparing or crossing at the crosswalk. All that is a warning sign, they're not compelled or obligated to stop,” said Shepard.

Shepard said for 80 years, this road has gone into the metro parks and there hasn't been a way for people to walk safely down there without facing traffic or being in traffic.

“We estimate around 5,000 vehicles a day use this road, and it's a main cut-through from Cleveland to the western suburbs and to the metro parks. Since this has opened, it's been incredibly popular to people walking. So, we want to make sure both drivers and pedestrians can get to where they're going safely without getting hurt,“ said Shepard.

Jenn Murphy has been living near the Metro Parks for 40 years; she said she’s been waiting for the opening of the crosswalk since they announced it.

“I live on this road, and I can tell you people do drive fast. So, you just must take it upon yourself to make sure that you're careful and crossing," Murphy said.

She said she never thought the sign was a stoplight because it’s not a good location for that.

“I’m so happy it’s up, my dog is so happy it's up, and I can't wait to continue to utilize it and be able to walk down to the Metroparks. I always must get in my car and drive, so now it's great to be able to walk and get down there,“ said Murphy.

Currently, there is one warning sign telling drivers to watch out for pedestrians in the crosswalk, but Chief Shepherd said that is not enough. So, to warn drivers earlier, they will be adding more signs and white lines on the crosswalk and police officers will be there to make sure drivers stop for people in the crosswalk.