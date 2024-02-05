New survey shows many Americans support AI use for heart health

CLEVELAND — A new survey from the Cleveland Clinic shows how people feel about using technology, like artificial intelligence, to improve their heart health.

According to the survey, three in five Americans believe AI will lead to better health care. About 8 in 10 Americans said they believe the advice they get from a chatbot is accurate, while 90% said they would still consult their doctor before acting on recommendations.

Good Morning Cleveland anchor Tiffany Tarpley asked Cleveland Clinic Cardiologist Ashish Sarraju about whether AI could take over the role of a doctor in the future.

"Personally, I would say that it’s difficult to see how AI is going to take over the entire job of a doctor because I can speak from my experience patients really want to speak with someone directly," said Sarraju. "That said, I do think there are several aspects of what I do on a day-to-day basis that could be made easier if an AI model helped."

The survey also found that 50% of respondents use at least one type of technology to monitor their health. The most tracked metric is daily step count, followed by heart rate and calories burned.