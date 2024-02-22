New therapy focused opioid treatment clinic opens

CLEVELAND — A new outpatient opioid treatment clinic opened Thursday morning in Cleveland.

Community Medical Services located off Brookpark Road works to help those struggling with addiction regardless of insurance coverage.

Sobriety is something earned not given.

For J Luque, his journey to sobriety wasn’t easy.

Luque said he relapsed 11 times before fully getting sober.

“After a car accident, I was prescribed opioids that led to a chemical dependence on opioids that turned into a heroin addiction,” said Luque.

His sobriety has taken years of work, but it’s now his purpose. Luque is now the community outreach leader for Community Medical Services. He’s proud to be a part of the team opening its latest location in Cleveland.

"Once I found treatment and therapy with medication, I was able to find the coping skills to reduce my cravings and find a way to use my lived experience to help other people in their recovery,” Luque said.

Community Medical Services is a full-operating outpatient medication and assisted opioid treatment clinic. Medical therapies like methadone and buprenorphine are available as well as counseling services.

“So, we want to normalize addiction medicine as normal healthcare,” said Laque.

“Our clinics are clean, they are inviting, comfortable, as warm as possible so clients can see themselves here,” said Luque. “They are going to spend a lot of time here, so we want this to be their home.”

Whether you have insurance or not, the clinic will work with patients to get covered through Medicare or Medicaid.

“We really want to destigmatize this type of care. We want to be able to see every person with value that deserves a second, third, fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh chance with recovery,” said Luque.

