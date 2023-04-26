New Toyota owners in Canton deal with second "smart key" frustration

CANTON, Ohio — Sandy and Tim Petroff of Canton really love their new 2023 Toyota Sienna Platinum edition van, but the honeymoon is quickly coming to an end as they continue to wait months for the vehicle's second "smart key."

Toyota stopped issuing two "smart keys" on new vehicles back in October 2022 due to what it calls "global semiconductor shortages impacting certain microchips," telling new car buyers it will make a second key fob available as soon as possible.

But, Sandy Petroff believes having just one "smart key" for her new Toyota for an extended period of time is a potential safety issue. Sandy is concerned if she loses the single key fob it could leave her stranded, opening her up to a safety risk.

“Unfortunately I could lose it, it could fall out of my pocket, I wanted a backup key if something ever happened to me," Petroff said. "I'm worried there would be nobody to come and get me, and what if the dealership is closed, then the car would have to be towed.”

Sandy said she specifically purchased the Toyota to transport her therapy dog "Rocky" to his visits with patients through the "Happy Tails" program at Canton's Aultman Hospital, and for visits at local schools and nursing homes.

Cody Murphy "Rocky" loves his 2023 Toyota Sienna van, but his owner Sandy Petroff is hoping she'll soon have a second "smart key" for the vehicle.

Sandy said it was also difficult to find the Toyota she really wanted, and had to travel to Jim Shorkey Toyota in Pittsburgh to get the model she wanted.

Tim Petroff said the dealership has been great in trying to help them through their second key fob frustrations, but believes Toyota corporate headquarters hasn't been up-front with them concerning the continued delivery delays.

“It’s not the dealer, they only work with the information that they’re given, and the girl tried to be honest and said 'I don’t know,'” Petroff said. “When we bought it in January, we were told we’d be getting a key in the next month, and then we were told again in March it would be next month.”

Sandy Petroff said she is so afraid to drive the car with just one "smart key," the couple has only put 200 miles on the vehicle in the three months they've owned the van. Petroff said Toyota corporate headquarters keeps moving back the second "smart key" delivery date and won't provide any definitive information.

“We called them last week and they told us that maybe by the end of the summer we’d get a letter, but to me that’s unacceptable because to me that’s not being honest," Petroff said. "I was told we could buy a second key, but it would cost me $350 and would cost $150 to get it programmed, but they couldn’t guarantee that it would work.”

News 5 contacted a Northeast Ohio Toyota dealership about this case, but it too shared the same story of frustration and a lack of definitive information on when second "smart keys" would be delivered and for what types of Toyota models.

News 5 reached out to Toyota corporate headquarters and it issued the following statement in response to our story:

Thanks for the patience as things are evolving on this program. Toyota is preparing a Second Key Delivery Program to provide customers with a second key as the supply of semiconductors improves this year. We expect this Delivery Program to launch in phases beginning in June 2023.



News 5 will continue to follow through on this developing story, and is committed to bringing you the latest information as it becomes available.

Meanwhile, Sandy Petroff shared her disappointment one final time.

“I think that Toyota is doing this to too many people and I think the excuse of the pandemic has gone on long enough," Petroff said. “As a consumer, I am very disappointed, very upset over the fact that you do not honor your promises.”

