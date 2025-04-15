New traffic pattern coming to Cuyahoga Falls

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — A new traffic pattern in Cuyahoga Falls goes into effect Tuesday as construction continues along South Front Street.

The city said north and south bound traffic will be maintained by shifting both directions of travel to the west side of Front Street between Broad Boulevard and Grant Avenue. On-street parking will also be prohibited in the affected area.

This is all due to the ongoing construction for the South Front Street Streetscape Transformation. The project started last fall. Some of the major upgrades include building an illuminated arch to welcome visitors to the upgraded corridor south of Broad Boulevard. Pedal Park will offer cyclists features such as e-bike charging, solar umbrellas, benches, a water filling station and a bicycle repair station.

The city is also spending millions to rebuild its boardwalk and the walking trail.

Businesses in the area, like Metropolis Popcorn, are excited about the transformation taking place in the city.

"The whole framework is there," Brent Van Fossen, owner of Metropolis Popcorn, said. "This just makes it more inviting is what I'm hoping. Anything that brings people down here is great for us."

The project also includes parking upgrades, like rebuilding city-owned off-street parking, adding EV charging stations, and enhancing on-street metered parking.

Work is expected to be completed in spring 2026.