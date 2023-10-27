New treatment pioneered in Cleveland offers hope to those at risk of losing a limb

CLEVELAND — A brand-new procedure called LimFlow, just approved by the FDA, was pioneered in Cleveland. It brings hope to people at risk of losing a limb. University Hospitals President of the Harrington Heart and Vascular Institute, Dr. Shishehbor, served as the lead author and co-principal investigator of the study of the LimFlow procedure.

"The way LimFlow works is by diverting blood from blocked arteries into the veins and making the blood flow reverse inside the veins and getting oxygenated blood to the foot," said Dr. Mehdi Shishehbor, President of the Harrington Heart and Vascular Institute.

Entering through the patient's foot or abdomen, it's a minimally invasive procedure. University Hospitals is one of only a few centers in the United States performing LimFlow, and Shishehbor is the only doctor at University Hospitals providing the treatment.

LimFlow LimFlow stent crossing artery to vein to reverse blood flow to feet and limbs.

"A lot of patients that come to us with diabetes and at risk of losing their limb, they also come from disadvantaged backgrounds, and they don't understand the gravity of the disease," said Dr. Shishehbor.

The procedure could be life-changing for thousands of people who suffer from chronic limb-threatening ischemia, a severe vascular disease.

"Patients that lose their limbs are at risk of death; 50% of them are dying within two years because of the quality of life and the ability to be functional," said Dr. Shishehbor.

After already having one leg amputated, Cindy Elford, a Type I diabetic her whole life, came from Pennsylvania to University Hospitals.

"In her case, she had gone to multiple institutions to try to get help and to try to get some blood flow. On top of that, she was in a lot of pain," said Shishehbor.

"He came back, and he was yelling and screaming, 'I think I know what I can do for you.' He got me set up for having the Limflow done," said Elford.

Elford became the first patient in Ohio to undergo the procedure and was able to keep her right leg. Elford said the procedure gave her her life back.

"I have my daughter here; we're making cookies. I have three grandchildren that mean the world to me," said Elford.

Cindy Elford enjoys being mobile, spending time with friends, traveling, and with her family.

"Seeing her be able to walk, enjoy, make cookies, run with her family is a reflection of a career you know it's the fruit of your labor and the work you have done. The honor of being able to impact someone like that is huge," said Shishehbor.

Elford said she is more active than ever, traveling, hiking and soaking up lots of quality time with family and friends, "I think if I wouldn't have met him, I would have died. I would have given up. He basically saved my life," said Elford.

The Amputee Coalition of America estimates more than 500 patients undergo an amputation every day. Around 30% of amputees experience depression or anxiety. Amputees can have “phantom pain” in the missing limb that causes stabbing, burning or shooting sensations. Nearly half of all patients with vascular disease will die within five years after amputation, which is higher than the five-year mortality rates for breast cancer, colon cancer and prostate cancer.