New U.S. Citizens reflect on immigration journey as policies are tightened

CLEVELAND — Since he took office, President Donald Trump has issued several executive orders aimed at immigration, and for those trying to become citizens, they said it has made the already challenging process more difficult.

News 5 took a trip to a naturalization ceremony, where citizenship is granted, to speak with those who have finally reached this milestone. We wanted to hear their thoughts on the process and how they feel about everything happening to the current immigration landscape.

“By taking the oath I will administer in just a few minutes you will endowed with all the rights freedoms and duties that every citizen enjoys,” said Judge Charles E. Fleming, a United States District Judge, to a room filled with soon-to-be U.S. citizens.

A naturalization ceremony is a big moment that’s usually filled with joy and inspiration.

“It means we're enriching our country. When people immigrate to the United States and become citizens, we necessarily are bringing people into the country that are going to help make this place a better place,” said Fleming.

But for many, this moment comes after a lot of anxiety about whether they will finally become U.S. citizens. For Alexandra Richardson from the UK, she waited six years for her citizenship and said she was constantly worried she wouldn’t get it.

“Because it’s kind of a anxious process. Yeah, and it's really, can be really intense,” said Richardson.

For Mody Dicko from Mali, it took 20 years.

“I went through a different process, went to school, graduated, had H-1B for seven years, green card, and with another five years,” Dicko said.

There are thousands more in similar situations, still waiting to finally become U.S. citizens, but now they are dealing with even stricter immigration regulations.

“It's tough, but it's a complex situation. So, yeah, it's really sad. I don't know...it is a mixed feeling,” said Keren Smith, a new US citizen from Venezuela.

When News 5 spoke with the new citizens, many did not want to talk about the recent changes in immigration policies or the challenges they faced in obtaining their citizenship. However, they did have messages for those still waiting.

“I would say, you know, keep patient. Pray, and you know, if you're going to get it, you will get it,” said Dicko.

“I just feel really hopeful for all those people going through it. I know how hard it is, and I know that other people are having it harder than all of us here today. So I just wish all those folks the best,” said Richardson.

They reminded those still waiting to keep hope alive because, at some point, they, too, will have this special moment.

“It was really cool to tick the 'Are you a citizen?' box for the first time. So that was awesome. It just feels really exciting,” said Richardson.