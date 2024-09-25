New Wooster preschool to address behavioral, mental health challenges of students

WOOSTER, Ohio — Renovations are underway on the Village Network's Wooster campus.

The behavioral healthcare company is turning one of its buildings into a preschool. This school should address the behavioral and mental health needs of these young kids.

"There weren't enough providers out there working with the younger kids," Richard Graziano, president and CEO of The Village Network, said. "That's how you're going to keep them out from coming to us by working with them younger before they get to us."

Graziano said the need for the company has grown during his tenure. In the past few years, the Villages have gone from serving 10,000 kids to 1,200. Graziano dreamed of doing something for younger kids but needed to find the right community partner.

He found that with the YMCA of Wayne County.

"If we can identify and address barriers to success in the kids that we serve," Niki Fehrenbach, the YMCA director, said. "Then, give them the skills and tools to go out into school and life to better themselves, that's a success for us."

Fehrenbach said the YMCA will be operating the preschool. The planned 13-room preschool will have room for learning and play with special games and features included to address behavioral or mental health issues. Two things Fehrenbach has seen change her preschoolers at the YMCA.

"Since COVID," she said. "We've seen a lot more of it in our preschoolers. Our staff is trained in contentious discipline and trauma-informed care, but a lot of those things just scratches the surface of what those kids need."

Therapists with the Village Network will be a part of the new preschool's staff, allowing for issues to be addressed immediately while not singling kids out. All in the hope that these kids get on the right track for growth.

"Give them the skills now," Lauren Grifo, the preschool's director, said. "Because they learn the most now and their brains develop the most now during this time. Give them the skills while they're young and it will hopefully help them as they grow older."

The preschool plans to open in January. Registration for the preschool will open in October. To sign up, you can contact the YMCA of Wayne County.