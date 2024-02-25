New York woman delivers thank you cards to Cleveland first responders

A Queens, New York, woman is on a mission to thank police officers across the country. Coretta James has written and personally delivered 7,000 thank you cards to first responders nationwide.

“All are hand delivered, it’s more personal that way,” said James.

Nights and weekends are when James said she writes the thank you notes.

“On a good day I’ll try to do 10,” James explained.

Several years ago, James put pen to paper to thank New York first responders. Her labor of love has expanded to departments nationwide.

“This is something that I aim to do for years to come because morale is very low amongst police officers and I do this to give them encouragement to keep going on each day,” said James.

James was in Cleveland this week. It marks the second time she has made the trip to Cleveland to deliver her heartfelt notes to those who protect and serve.

“As a civilian I saw the tough job that our officers have and I do it to let you know that you have support out there, that not everybody hates you and that you’re not the enemy,” James told Third District Police Officers as she wiped tears from her eyes.

Tears, hugs and thank you cards are personally addressed and delivered to the men and women who protect and serve.

“She doesn’t fully realize, I don’t think, how this impacts the officers because it really shows that there are those in the community that care, that take that time out to show them how much they actually care about what they’re doing everyday here for the citizens of Cleveland,” said Commander Robert Tucker, Third District Cleveland Police.