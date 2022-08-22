Newborn snowy owlets make history at Akron Zoo

AKRON, Ohio — Snowy owl parents, Frost and Cirrus, welcomed two owlets at the Akron Zoo. The owlets made their arrival into the world Sunday, July 31 and Wednesday, Aug 3.

This is the first time snowy owls have been born at the Akron Zoo.

The gender of the baby owls has yet to be determined but both are doing well. The zoo keepers are giving their parents Frost and Cirrus privacy by placing barricades in front of the snowy owl habitat so they can properly care for their new owlets.

We look forward to finding out the fun names the zoo will choose for these adorable owlets.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.