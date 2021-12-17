News 5 Chief Investigator Ron Regan signs off after 22 years at WEWS

CLEVELAND — News 5 bid farewell to Chief Investigator Ron Regan Friday evening as he heads off to a much-deserved retirement after spending decades telling stories that have impacted lives near and far.

You may know Ron for his eye opening reporting on domestic violence, his policy changing stories on police reform and his spotlight on people who prey on the elderly. But before he was the chief, Ron was a newspaper reporter. Then got his big break as the bureau chief in Parkersburg, West Virginia. After a stint on the anchor desk, Ron caught the investigative bug doing stake outs in a tobacco barn in Kentucky.

At his next stops in San Fransisco and Houston, Ron covered the biggest stories across the country — the standoff at Waco, the Bay Area Earthquake and Pope John Paul's visit to the U.S.

In 1999, Ron came to WEWS to try his hand at news management but was quickly back on the air breaking big stories. He won a Peabody award for his investigation into service members stricken with cancer in Mcmurdo Antarctica.

In addition to winning dozens of Emmy and Murrow awards, his biggest accomplishment—how his investigations helped people—including getting an innocent man out of prison for a crime he didn't commit. His reporting has changed Ohio law time and time again to better protect disabled Ohioans and allow easier access to prescription drugs.

In addition to all the accolades, he's most proud of how he treated everyone with respect and integrity.

“I guess it’s time to start living more and telling more of your own story. Fran and I wish you the very best in your next adventures with wife Flo and those precious granddaughters. Ron, sincerely, thank you. You've been a joy, mostly, to work with. Please know that you will be missed,” Gov. Mike DeWine said.

