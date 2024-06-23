News 5 Cleveland wins 16 Emmys, including Overall Excellence

CLEVELAND — News 5 Cleveland took home 16 Emmy awards on Saturday night at the 55th Annual Lower Great Lakes Emmy Awards in Cleveland, including the category of Overall Excellence.



Overall Excellence — Steve Weinstein

Evening Newscast Market 1-50 — Tara Gardner, Kelly Hainer, Katie Ussin, John Kosich, Mark E. Johnson, Trevor Taylor, Tara Morgan, Tessa DiTirro, Bryn Caswell and Janelle Bass Hawthorne

Serious Feature (Multiple Reports) — Jonathan Walsh

Continuing Coverage — Tara Morgan

Live Sports Producer — Randy Ziemnik

Hard News Report (No limit) — Clay LePard, Gary Abrahamsen, Bridgette Pacholka, Drew Scofield, Michael Harris and Michael Vielhaber

Human Interest - News (No Time Limit) — Katie Ussin

Investigative Single Report — Scott Noll and Rob Klein

News Special — Scott Noll, Tara Morgan, Bridgette Pacholka and Rob Powers

Sports Story - News — Jon Doss and Randy Ziemnik

Team Coverage — Bryn Caswell, Karl Capen, L. David Colabine, Mark E. Johnson and Cody Murphy

Writer - News — Katie Ussin

Serious Feature (Single Report) — Clay Lepard and Bridgette Pacholka

Crime/Justice News — Tara Morgan, Rob Klein, Mark Puente and Andrew Oliver

Military - News — Rob Powers, Bridgette Pacholka, Rob Klein

Politics - Government/News — Jonathan Walsh

The 16 Emmy Awards were the most of any Cleveland television station.

