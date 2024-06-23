News 5 Cleveland wins 16 Emmys, including Overall Excellence

CLEVELAND — News 5 Cleveland took home 16 Emmy awards on Saturday night at the 55th Annual Lower Great Lakes Emmy Awards in Cleveland, including the category of Overall Excellence.
- Overall Excellence — Steve Weinstein
- Evening Newscast Market 1-50 — Tara Gardner, Kelly Hainer, Katie Ussin, John Kosich, Mark E. Johnson, Trevor Taylor, Tara Morgan, Tessa DiTirro, Bryn Caswell and Janelle Bass Hawthorne
- Serious Feature (Multiple Reports) — Jonathan Walsh
- Continuing Coverage — Tara Morgan
- Live Sports Producer — Randy Ziemnik
- Hard News Report (No limit) — Clay LePard, Gary Abrahamsen, Bridgette Pacholka, Drew Scofield, Michael Harris and Michael Vielhaber
- Human Interest - News (No Time Limit) — Katie Ussin
- Investigative Single Report — Scott Noll and Rob Klein
- News Special — Scott Noll, Tara Morgan, Bridgette Pacholka and Rob Powers
- Sports Story - News — Jon Doss and Randy Ziemnik
- Team Coverage — Bryn Caswell, Karl Capen, L. David Colabine, Mark E. Johnson and Cody Murphy
- Writer - News — Katie Ussin
- Serious Feature (Single Report) — Clay Lepard and Bridgette Pacholka
- Crime/Justice News — Tara Morgan, Rob Klein, Mark Puente and Andrew Oliver
- Military - News — Rob Powers, Bridgette Pacholka, Rob Klein
- Politics - Government/News — Jonathan Walsh
The 16 Emmy Awards were the most of any Cleveland television station.
Watch some of our award-winning reports:
How troopers spot super speeders from the sky
How Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers use airplanes to bust the most excessive speeders
Were red flags ignored in East Cleveland?
Were red flags ignored in East Cleveland?
Transgender Oberlin College diver speaks out on trans athlete bans
Beneath the Surface — Transgender Oberlin College diver speaks out on trans athlete bans
The unexpected way one local woman reconnected with her roots
The unexpected way one local woman reconnected with her roots
How Ohio is tackling crumbling homes left vacant and forgotten
How Ohio is tackling crumbling homes left vacant and forgotten