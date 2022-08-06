News 5 family shows support for one of its own in Outrun Ovarian Cancer 5K

CLEVELAND — Saturday morning, News 5 team members participated in the Outrun Ovarian Cancer (OROC) 5K run to raise awareness about the disease and to support someone special who is part of the WEWS family—producer Kristen Jantonio.

Kristen had the largest team at the event, with more than 100 people coming out to rally behind her and to help the organization raise money for ovarian cancer research and education.

"Really, it's just educating women to ask the doctors the right questions and to get money into research," said Gretchen Nock, founding member OROC.

Over the years, OROC has donated more than $1.5 million to those efforts in Northeast Ohio.

