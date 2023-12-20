Watch Now
4 PM: News 5 hosts 'A Home for the Holidays' phone bank

News 5
Posted at 10:17 AM, Dec 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-20 10:17:09-05

News 5 Cleveland is holding a phone bank on Wednesday for a chance to purchase tickets for the fourth “A Home for the Holidays” raffle, offering viewers a chance to win a $799,000 house in Avon and other prizes. 

To learn more about the builders, the Make-A-Wish foundation or purchase tickets online, click here.

You can also call 1-800-658-5370 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to purchase raffle tickets and help raise funds for Make-A-Wish.

The drawing is scheduled for Dec. 31.

Students interested in construction toured the house earlier this year.

Students tour 'Home for the Holidays' house, which is benefitting Make-A-Wish
