4 PM: News 5 hosts 'A Home for the Holidays' phone bank

News 5 Cleveland is holding a phone bank on Wednesday for a chance to purchase tickets for the fourth “A Home for the Holidays” raffle, offering viewers a chance to win a $799,000 house in Avon and other prizes.

To learn more about the builders, the Make-A-Wish foundation or purchase tickets online, click here.

You can also call 1-800-658-5370 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to purchase raffle tickets and help raise funds for Make-A-Wish.

The drawing is scheduled for Dec. 31.

Students interested in construction toured the house earlier this year.

