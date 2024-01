News 5 made a friendly wager with our sister station in Houston ahead of Saturday's Browns-Texans playoff game.

When the Browns win, Houston will be sending News 5 some delicious Texas barbeque.

If the Browns lose (which we are hopeful they won't,) we will send ABC 13 some delicious pierogi.

The last time the Browns faced the Texans, Cleveland won 36-22.

RELATED Browns News Browns WR Amari Cooper sets 2 franchise records in game against Texans Camryn Justice