News 5, Red Cross team up to provide 'Help for the Heartland' after devastating tornadoes

CLEVELAND — News 5 and the American Red Cross are teaming up on Friday on the "Help for the Heartland" fundraiser to raise donations to provide support and assistance to those affected by the tornadoes in the South and Midwest last weekend.

On Friday, you can call 855-511-GIVE (4483) to donate to the Red Cross as they respond to help people recover from the disastrous series of storms that have left dozens dead and many more without homes.

Volunteers will be standing by for your calls from:

6-7 AM

Noon - 1 PM

4-7 PM

You can also donate online by clicking here or scanning the QR code below with your mobile device.

News 5 Scan this QR code to donate to our "Help for the Heartland" fundraiser to provide support to those affected by last week's tornadoes across the South and Midwest.

Tune in to our news broadcasts all day Friday for updates from Red Cross volunteers and to see the stories of those affected by the devastating storms that ripped through our neighboring states earlier this month.

All donations are tax-deductible and can be dedicated as a gift to a friend or loved one.

