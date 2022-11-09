News 5's Danita Harris has a moment with Kelly Ripa, praises Cleveland on 'Live with Kelly and Ryan'

CLEVELAND — News 5’s Danita Harris can now count Kelly Ripa among her fans after sharing a moment with the talk show host during an appearance on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” Tuesday morning.

Danita chatted with Kelly and co-host Ryan Seacrest as part of the nationally-televised talk show’s “Virtual Road Trip” segment, giving the TV personalities a glimpse of Cleveland and its many attractions.

She sang Cleveland’s many praises, saying that her favorite thing about Cleveland is the friendly and neighborly people.

Danita also shared that she was a culinary mentor, of sorts, to Cleveland’s own world-famous chef Michael Symon.

“He’s pretty good with the meats. I had to teach him about the sauce — how to get the spices together, and as you can see, my tutelage has done very well with him, because now he’s a superstar. But he started here on the Morning Exchange on News 5, and I’m just glad to see that Michael is still doing well," she said playfully.

Kelly was so enamored with Danita’s vivacity and vim — and who can blame her — that she proclaimed that she may have found her soulmate.

“Danita, when Ryan goes on vacation, will you come and co-host with me?” Kelly asked. “I feel like you and me could be the Thelma and Louise of morning TV.”

Kelly, of course, is just discovering what Good Morning Cleveland viewers already know.

