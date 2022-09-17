News 5's Homa Bash emcees India Festival USA

BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio — On Saturday, News 5's very own Homa Bash will be the emcee of the India Festival USA event at Brecksville-Broadview Heights High School.

The 13th annual bridges the culture and diversity of India and the USA. There will be cultural exhibits and the Taste of India event.

"India Festival USA event celebrates and bridges cultures, generations and communities through one-day of togetherness. It is a day when visitors are encouraged to participate in a thematic display of rich culture and diversity of India and USA," event organizers said.

The festival runs 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

CLICK HERE for more information.

