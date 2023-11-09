Watch Now
News 5's Rob Powers honored for 'Your Service' series at Veterans Tribute Day in Parma

News 5 anchor Rob Powers received certificates of appreciation for his "Your Service" series at the Veterans Tribute Day at the Donna Smallwood Senior Activity Center in Parma on Wednesday.
Posted at 7:24 PM, Nov 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-08 19:45:31-05

Mayor Tim Degeeter and State Rep. Sean Brennan spoke at the event, and Harry James, or The Italian Cowboy" performed.

Over 130 people have joined the group, and those who attended the event were able to thank local veterans and their families.

