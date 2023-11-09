News 5's Rob Powers honored for 'Your Service' series at Veterans Tribute Day in Parma

News 5 anchor Rob Powers received certificates of appreciation from Parma Area Senior Veterans for his "Your Service" series on Wednesday at the Veterans Tribute Day at the Donna Smallwood Senior Activity Center.

Mayor Tim Degeeter and State Rep. Sean Brennan spoke at the event, and Harry James, or The Italian Cowboy" performed.

Over 130 people have joined the group, and those who attended the event were able to thank local veterans and their families.