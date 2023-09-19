Nick Chubb's injury hits home for Medina High School football player who tore ACL in first game of season

MEDINA, Ohio — While Nick Chubb begins his long recovery from a devastating knee injury, many among the brown and orange faithful are hurting and heartbroken for the star running back considered by many fans to be the heart and soul of the team.

The gruesome injury hit home for Nathan Nunn, a 17-year-old senior high school football player for the Medina Bees.

Bob Jones | News 5 Nathan Nunn played for the Medina Bees.

During the opening game of the season against Stow, Nunn, a defensive end, suffered a complete tear of his ACL on his left knee. He felt a pop and then pain while pivoting and chasing a wide receiver.

"I had a wrong step, and my knee caved in, and my body didn't and tore my ACL. I didn't think it was torn at first. It was just hurting really bad, and then we got the MRI checked out, and I was done for the year. It was definitely heartbreaking to hear that," Nunn said.

Recovery from a complete ACL tear can take six months or longer. Nunn comes from a football family and said the sport was his first love. He struggled initially when he realized his high school playing days were suddenly over.

"It was very difficult at first, and it took the life out of me, especially all the hard work you put in," he said. "I'm trying to focus on more important things in life: family, faith and friendships."

Like many Browns fans, Nunn was alarmed when he saw Chubb get hurt during the Steelers game. He also could relate to what that moment meant to Chubb.

"Nick Chubb is really the backbone of the Browns," Nunn said. "It looked a lot more gruesome than like what happened to me, and obviously, the pain must have been a lot different from a hit like that, but I guess I felt that, knowing you're likely going to be done for the season."

The Browns confirmed on Tuesday that Chubb's season is indeed over.

Dr. Lutul Farrow, the director of sports medicine at the Cleveland Clinic, said the physical part of serious knee injuries is only part of the difficult process. There's also the emotional aspect.

"All of a sudden, you've been an able-bodied person, and now, you've got this injury that has to remove you from sport, your job and things like that. There's a big emotional, psychological component," Farrow said.

Farrow will perform surgery to repair Nunn's torn ACL next month. Following the surgery, there will be more physical therapy and a period of using crutches before the teen can put full weight down.

Farrow, a former physician with the Browns, doesn't know the extent of Chubb's injuries but said his great physical condition could go a long way toward recovery.

"It's gonna be a long road, but he's a tough guy and hopefully mentally— he's got a good support system, and all those things are going to help him with the process," he said.

Nunn's father, Robert Nunn, is a former defensive coach with the Browns. He's now on the football staff at the University of Cincinnati.

"He's also been a big inspiration in my life. He's always there to back me and helped me get through the small steps and understands the process of hard work," Nathan Nunn told News 5.

The teen said his injury is not going to derail his dreams. He's planning to walk onto the University of Cincinnati football field next fall.

"I will not let this stop me. I have put too much work, invested too much time into this, and I can't let this be my defining moment," he said.

While the major injury felt like a dark cloud moment, he feels brighter days are ahead.

"Definitely a setback, but I have faith that the plan is going to work out. My story is not over yet," Nunn said.