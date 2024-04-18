Nine horses found thin, laying in their own feces in Portage County barn

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio — Nine horses were found in terrible condition inside a Portage Country barn. The Portage County Animal Protective League said each was in a different stage of neglect.

The Protective League was tipped off by authorities after one of the horses was found wandering around Tuesday. After tracking down the owner, authorities found the eight other horses without food and water, laying in their own feces.

Executive Director Chalan Lowry described the situation as heartbreaking but said the horse's owner is being cooperative with the investigation.

“We wish people would ask for help,” said Lowry. “If you're struggling, you can't feed them or there's something happening where you need help. Don't wait till we have to come out and tell you that something is wrong and that your animals are neglected before you do something. We would love people, reach out and ask for help instead. We don't want the animals to suffer.”

Portage County Animal Protective League

All nine horses are now with Focus Rescue recovering and eventually will be up for adoption. The Portage Animal Protective League said it needs second-cut hay, sawdust, bandage materials and vet wrap to help these horses.

Contact the league at (330) 296-4022 if you'd like to donate any of those items. This investigation remains ongoing, and the protective league is still looking into whether it will be pressing charges.