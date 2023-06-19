'No dogs were found alive': 146 dogs found dead in Mantua home

The Portage County Animal Protective League is investigating the deaths of dozens of dogs found at a home in Mantua last week.

According to the APL, its Humane Investigation Department executed a search warrant at a home belonging to a founding operator of a nonprofit animal rescue.

The tip said the resident is facing animal cruelty charges out of another area.

When authorities searched the home, they found 146 dead dogs, with many in cages throughout the home, in "various states of decay."

"No dogs were found alive," the APL said.

The dogs' cause of death hasn't been determined, but autopsies have been scheduled to make a determination.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to reach out to Humane Agent Holly Ebner through email.

No further information has been released.

