No electricity, no phones — it's no problem for teens unplugging at Green camp

GREEN, Ohio — In a wooded area of Southgate Park in Green, teens wearing blindfolds picked up boxes and then carried the packages towards other kids who yelled out instructions.

It was a trust exercise known as GLP or "group leadership problem."

Trust isn't the only focus of "Camp Reliance", which takes place over five days each year. The kids do not have access to technology, including cell phones, and pitch tents that they sleep in during the week.

About 30 kids, who are part of Green High School's Air Force Junior ROTC program, are also learning the importance of discipline, leadership and teamwork throughout the week.

Several members of the military and the Summit County Sheriff's Office teach the kids real-life skills, including self-defense, coping with stress, and taking control in emergency situations.

"We want them to dig deep and see what's inside and push through obstacles. We want them to find their inner leader and their inner follower," said Lt. Col. Colleen Vannatta, the senior aerospace science instructor for the program.

The students acknowledged that it takes some time to adapt to living in the wilderness for the week.

"The first day, it's kind of rough. Your feet hurt and you don't quite know what you're doing, so it's pretty terrifying," said Keely Bahry, a recent graduate of Green High School.

The experience is full of adjustments. In addition to pitching tents and learning survival skills, such as starting fires, the kids also learn the importance of orienteering.

In one exercise, they're given a map of a wide area and a compass to help them find food. With no GPS, it's up to them to navigate.

Adapting to the unpredictable weather is another aspect of the camp.

"When it was raining yesterday (Wednesday), all day yesterday, we were very wet. We had to keep changing our socks so we didn't get blisters or trench foot," said Brennan Green, a sophomore.

One of the biggest changes for the teens is getting used to not having cell phones, which are left at home.

"I'm pretty sure my screen time is like around four hours a day," Green said.

However, both Green and Bahry agreed they don't miss their devices.

"I personally do not," Bahry said. "I think it's a thing with kids—where if anybody has their phone—then you're going to miss it, but if no one has it, I think we find a lot of ways to entertain ourselves."

Green said he initially found himself reaching for his cell phone to check for notifications, but he has gotten used to not having it.

"I don't notice it at all because I usually use it as like a distraction before sleep like doom-scrolling, and I just don't do that anymore," he said.

Ultimately, organizers hope that the kids leave the camp as better versions of themselves.

While leaving technology behind didn't bother them, parents can take heart in what they do miss.

"They're talking, 'I miss my mom. I really miss my dad,'" Vannatta said. "It's really interesting to pull them out of their electronic world so they can figure out what's really important."