No one will be cited for Elyria police cruiser crash that injured teen

No one will be cited for a crash that involved an Elyria police cruiser that struck a 15-year-old pedestrian.

It happened in late September when Elyria police responded to a crash between two vehicles at the intersection of West Avenue and 11th Street.

One of the vehicles was stolen, and officers were looking for the driver, who fled on foot.

At the time, witnesses told News 5 that the 15-year-old boy who was on the road helping crash victims ran across the street and was struck as the squad car passed through the intersection.

Wednesday afternoon, Elyria police told News 5 that an outside prosecutor reviewed the case and determined neither the officer nor the teen boy should be cited.

The police department originally said the officer had his overhead lights activated and was traveling within the 35 MPH speed limit.

However, the police department said an internal review has resulted in recommendations to try and prevent such an incident from happening in the future.

News 5 has requested those documents to get more specifics.

At last check, the teen boy was recovering.

The officer, who had been on administrative leave, is now back to regular duty.