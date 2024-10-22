Watch Now
'No place in our community': Orange Village resident's garage door defaced with antisemitic message

(Source: Raycom Media)
Orange Village police are investigating numerous acts of vandalism on Tuesday.

In a neighborhood on the north side of the village, police said two residents' garage doors were defaced with spray paint.

One of the garage doors was marked with a Jewish symbol of hate, police said.

"This vile and abhorrent attack has no place in our community, and every resource will be utilized in our investigation into those responsible," Orange Village police said in a statement.

Detectives investigating the vandalism are working with the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, police said.

"Acts of vandalism and hate will not be tolerated in our community," Orange Village police said. "The Orange Village Police Department is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all residents."

Anyone with information regarding the vandalism is asked to call Orange Village police at 440-287-5233.

