No 'Satisfaction' — Rolling Stones unable to reschedule Cleveland show on relaunched national tour

CLEVELAND — You can't always get what you want, and in this case, Cleveland can't get no 'Satisfaction.' The Rolling Stones will be back on the road again, but Cleveland won’t be one of their stops.

The ‘No Filter’ tour is being relaunched after it was derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, and is set to include many of the stops that were previously scheduled, but Cleveland is not one of them. According to a release, The Rolling Stones had a show scheduled at FirstEnergy Stadium for June 19, 2020 that had been sold out, but couldn’t be rescheduled.

Cleveland wasn’t the only city to lose out on a date on the ‘No Filter’ tour. Louisville, Buffalo, and Vancouver also saw dates unable to be rescheduled.

Those who previously purchased tickets for last year’s postponed show will be contacted by Ticketmaster, according to the release.

The ‘No Filter’ tour kicks off on Sept. 26 in St. Louis, and then features rescheduled shows in Charlotte, Pittsburgh, Nashville, Minneapolis, Tampa, Dallas, Atlanta, Detroit and Austin. There have been new stops added as well, including Los Angeles, Las Vegas and New Orleans.

