NOAA predicts algal bloom in western Lake Erie will be less severe than in 2021

Haraz N. Ghanbari/AP
FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2014, file photo, the City of Toledo water intake crib is surrounded by algae in Lake Erie, off the shore of Curtice, Ohio.The state of Michigan is designating its section of Lake Erie as an impaired waterway because of damage to fish and other wildlife caused by harmful algal blooms, officials told The Associated Press on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016. (AP Photo/Haraz N. Ghanbari, File)
CLEVELAND — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts this year’s algal bloom will be less severe than in 2021 due to near or below average rainfalls so far this spring.

Based on observations through May 15, the Western Lake Ere Harmful Algal Bloom (HAB) season projection said if precipitation for the rest of the spring matches the early season forecast of near or below-average rainfall, then there will be a smaller bloom in western Lake Erie that was similar to the one in 2020.

Forecasters used a combination of measurements and forecasts of river discharge and phosphorus loads now through July to determine an estimate of potential algal bloom.

NOAA said while it doesn’t expect July to be wet, elevated phosphorous loads could result in higher CI severity, but said it’s still too far out to determine a more accurate forecast. A comprehensive seasonal forecast on June 30.

