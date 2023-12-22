'Nobody should freeze to death in America': Organization serves meals, donates clothes to homeless veterans

Thursday marked the first day of winter, and an organization is ensuring veterans stay warm in the cold weather.

Sub Zero Mission held an event Thursday evening, serving meals and giving out warm clothes at the Cleveland Veterans Center.

The organization uses the slogan “Nobody should freeze to death in America” for its efforts.

"I'm a prior combat vet myself, so wanting to partake and help these guys out have a nice warm meal right before Christmas is the least of things I could do," James Hido, the owner of Barra De Taco, said.

Sub Zero Mission began after two high school friends who were in the Marines supplied sleeping bags to homeless veterans during the winter of 2009.

The pair’s efforts grew in 2010, and they collected over 250 used sleeping bags, amongst other items, to donate. The organization became an official charity in 2011.

Since its start, the organization and its volunteers have raised over $300,000 and collected a multitude of warm clothing items for homeless veterans.

"This [is] the time of year where everyone wants to give back. Well, this is one of the opportunities where we have someone wanting to come in and feed our veterans that stay here,” said Michael Harrison, the program director for Volunteers of America. “And I welcome those opportunities; I welcome people who come in and show they care. It's something that's needed, and it's that time of year: Holiday Spirit."

The organization encourages people to donate brand-new, gently used or worn items from their critical needs list. Those interested in donating can also buy clothes from the gift shop to help raise money.