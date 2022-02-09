Non-essential surgeries return as COVID-19 cases drop in Ohio

CLEVELAND — COVID-19 cases are plummeting in Northeast Ohio after a record surge around the holidays.

RELATED: Daily COVID-19 cases have dropped almost 90% in less than 2 weeks in Ohio

Now, there's another sign the numbers are heading in the right direction. Non-essential surgeries are back on the calendar at the Cleveland Clinic.

“The Clinic is an anchor institution in the region and if you had COVID and you were in a hospital that didn’t have the means to take care of you, we kept our doors open for those patients, which unfortunately crowded out others who also needed our care,” said Dr. Brendan M. Patterson, Chairman of Orthopedic Surgery at Cleveland Clinic.

Hundreds of surgeries were postponed at the Cleveland Clinic in December because of the spike in cases.

Amy Wells was one of the patients whose surgery had to be rescheduled. She is relieved and looking forward to the surgery to relieve her pain.

“My life, I feel like, has all been on hold," she said. "I’ve been patient with it. I mean you roll with the punches, that’s all you can do."

Ohio’s daily COVID-19 daily case count has been under 10,000 for nearly three weeks.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.