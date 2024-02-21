Nonprofit dedicated to teaching first responders about autism and how to respond

UNIVERISTY CIRCLE, Ohio — First responders from several different departments were at the University Circle Police Department for a different type of training on Wednesday.

The training focused on teaching first responders how to interact with and recognize people who have autism.

Jenna Newman started the nonprofit Heroes Helping Those with Special Needs three years ago.

Newman is the mother of a 12-year-old son with autism.

“The lower function side, so he’ll need 24-hour care for the rest of his life,” Newman said.

Newman is on a mission driven by passion in her heart to help first responders learn how to interact with those who are autistic. Newman developed the Autism First Responder training program. She has helped train more than 1,500 first responders in Ohio.

The nonprofit also equips first responders with sensory bags filled with tools that can help police, paramedics, and firefighters. The bags are filled with items like headphones, fidget toys and ways to help communicate.

“We have different cards so if they’re nonverbal they can point to what they need,” Newman explained.

Cleveland State Police Officer Toni Jones and her K-9 partner Rune were part of the training today.

“Honestly, I believe every officer should have to take this training class,” said Jones.

The goal of the training is to teach first responders how to recognize the signs of autism, some of which include hand flapping, jumping, pacing, difficulties communicating and repeating people’s words back to them.

“A lot of the times it appears the person might be under the influence of drugs or alcohol and if that’s not the case you would handle it differently, “ said University Circle Police Officer Gloria Mercado.

According to Autism Speaks, one in 35 children in the United States have autism. Newman said first responders will encounter people with autism frequently.

“They’re seven times more likely to come in contact with someone with autism than your typical person,” said Newman.