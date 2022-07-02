NEWBERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — It's like learning to ride a bike, except there's only one wheel and handlebars don't help you steer—unicycling is a special talent and some of the best to do it gathered in Northeast Ohio for the North American Unicycle Championship and Convention.

Solo unicyclists, teams and fans took part in a week of events and competitions across the area. From unicycle basketball and hockey to track and speed events to marathons and obstacle-style courses, participants had a full week.

The final day of the NAUCC ended at Punderson State Park in Newberry Township, starting the day with the Criterium competition—a short-circuit course with a set number of laps where the fastest rider wins.

Leading the day was Kirsten Goldstein, president of the Unicycle Society of America. Goldstein began riding a unicycle at a young age in Minnesota, at the same time as she began playing hockey. Eventually, the two activities merged for her and now, she rides in numerous competitions and events. For Goldstein, riding a unicycle really is like riding a bike.

"It's like a bike, I tell people that once you learn to ride you really don't forget. You might not ride for a few years but you come back to it and your body remembers how to do it," Goldstein said.

After the Criterium race, riders were set to compete in the Cyclocross—an obstacle course that included a weaving path through grassy terrain, a steep downhill trek to the beach, a path across sand and a flight of stairs back up to complete the lap, with rootbeer chugs, catching Swedish Fish candy and other fun tasks incorporated throughout the race.

The week of activities marks the first time the event has been held in Northeast Ohio, but organizers from the area hope that it isn't the last and that one-wheel competitive riding stakes a claim here moving forward.

