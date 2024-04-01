North Canton ATM company redesigning machines to prevent credit card skimming

NORTH CANTON, Ohio — Last month, the Secret Service found nearly two dozen skimmers at grocery stores, gas stations, and banks across Northeast Ohio. One North Canton company that makes ATMs is redesigning its machines to prevent skimmers from being installed.

Diebold Nixdorf is known for its ATMs. Jodi Neiding, the Vice president of America's Banking Portfolio of America, says that's because it has been manufacturing them for more than 50 years.

“Cash is still extremely important to access, particularly to certain segments, particularly older and lower income. So, as well as banks are not open 24/7,” Neiding said.

But more recently, the U.S. Secret Service has seen a spike in credit card skimming devices.

“So this year, it goes anywhere from that, we know, probably around 20-plus in the Northern Ohio area,” said Blaine Forschen special agent in charge of the Cleveland field office.

The Secret Service believes an organized criminal group from Europe is using the devices to steal credit card information from those with a magnetic strip on their cards.

They'll put the skimmers in two places, first as a cover on credit card machines and inserted in an ATM's credit card reader.

“They're also needing to get your PIN entry. So there's typically a camera hidden somewhere on the ATM that's recording your PIN entering,” said Neiding.

To beat the criminals, Diebold Nixdorf has redesigned their products.

“You'll notice the ATMs are more flush, so that makes it easier to see any cameras or unusual things attached to it,” said Neiding.

The card readers are also different; when you insert, you'll insert in a different direction. They've made the space smaller and the system can detect if a skimming device has been installed.

“So if you've inserted your card and you're having trouble getting at [it], that could be a potential scammer inside of the ATM,” said Neiding.

As of now, 140,000 of their new ATMs are already in use, and they are making changes to the older ones.

“We do upgrades so there are card reader upgrades to add and bolster on security to the existing card reader,” said Neiding.

Though skimmers are still out there to protect yourself, Jodi recommends the following:



Use ATMs in well-lit and highly trafficked locations

Always cover your pin

Inspect your machine before you use it.

“Check if it has anything unusual or has it been tampered with? Is there something misaligned or damaged? That's a sign that someone has tried to put a skimmer in,” said Neiding.

Of course, report any suspicious activity to your bank. Neiding said after this roll out, they plan to keep working on new ways to outsmart the criminals.