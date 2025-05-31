North Canton community holds vigil to remember teen who died in Memorial Day parade

NORTH CANTON, Ohio — During a vigil on Friday, memories of 13-year-old Matthew Schultz flooded Witwer Park in North Canton. From reminders of his favorite color blue to light sabers, glow sticks and flashlights— all in honor of his love for Star Wars.

“A lot of our members were there at the parade on Monday, and we recognize where this hole is in the community,” said David Hise, Ohio Garrison Commanding Officer.

Meanwhile, some people like Hise took it a step further by dressing in cosplay to stand in solidarity.

“Some of our members even got a chance to speak with him before the incident, and he was very excited to see us, so we’re here in support,” said Hise.

Matthew’s light was cut short when he fell off a float during Green’s Memorial Day parade and was run over by the wheels of the trailer.

Now, Hise said Matthew has become one with the force.

“It’s a pretty heavy feeling,” said Hise.

But Hise is happy to see the community coming together in this very difficult moment.

“It makes you realize that this is what community is all about. This is what tribes are about. People coming together and supporting one another,” said Hise.

Even Jeff Nelson, who’s a family friend of the Schultz family, said it’s comforting to see the community unite as one.

“Healing doesn’t happen in isolation. It doesn’t happen by itself. We can’t do it on our own, and so this is one of the ways that people can see that there’s an entire, larger community of people that you can rely on,” said Nelson.

Funeral services for Schultz are expected to begin on June 2.