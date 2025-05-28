Schultz family thanks community for support following tragedy at Memorial Day parade

The Green community is rallying behind a family that is dealing with unspeakable loss following the death of 13-year-old Matthew Schultz at a Memorial Day parade.

Residents in Green and beyond have given their support to the family in this trying time.

Matthew was riding on a float in the parade when he fell off and was run over by the trailer. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, but later died.

City officials spoke about the boy on Tuesday during a news conference:

Organizations throughout the community are also helping the Schultz family.

Green Moms and Dads Facebook groups raised over $6,000 for the Schultz family as of Tuesday morning.

The Green Fire Union, which raised $3,000 during the Memorial Day pancake breakfast, gave the money to the Schultz family.

All flags in Green will be flown at half-staff until the day of Schultz's funeral.

On Wednesday, the Schultz family issued a statement thanking the community for its support and kindness:

"On behalf of the Schultz family, we wish to express our heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming love, compassion, and support shown in the wake of Matthew’s tragic passing. The kindness extended by friends, neighbors, local businesses, and complete strangers has been a source of comfort during an unimaginable time.



From generous donations and meals to thoughtful messages and community-led initiatives, every act of kindness has served as a reminder that we are not alone in our grief. Your support has lifted a devastated family and honored the memory of a boy who brought light to so many.



Matthew was a son, a brother, a friend—and to so many of you now, a symbol of unity and love. We ask that as you continue to share stories, you do so with sensitivity, and remember the beautiful spirit of the child we are all mourning.



Thank you for helping us carry Matthew’s light forward."



— The Schultz Family

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family. CLICK HERE for more information.