'Matthew's absence leaves a hole that cannot be filled.' Officials provide update after teen dies in parade

Green city officials addressed the media Tuesday following the death of a 13-year-old boy at a Memorial Day Parade on Monday.

Valerie Wolford, City of Green Communications Manager; Mayor Rocco Yeargin; Summit County Sheriff Kandy Fatheree; and family friend of the teen, Danielle Paciorek, spoke at the press conference.

Matthew Schultz, 13, was riding on the float when he fell off and was run over by the trailer. He was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

"Matthew's absence leaves a hole that cannot be filled," Paciorek said on behalf of the Schultz family. She spoke about the boy's love of Star Wars and how much he will be missed.

Organizations throughout the community are helping the Schultz family.

Green Moms and Green Dads have raised over $6,000 for the Schultz family.

All flags in Green will be flown at half-staff until the day of Schultz's funeral.

Counselors will be available at Green High School until 3:30 p.m. all week to help anyone who witnessed the accident.

What happened?

A 2024 Ford F-150 pickup truck was towing a 2024 Diamond manufacturer trailer in the parade with several people on it, according to the Summit County Sheriff's Office.

Fatheree stated that the trailer was traveling at a speed of less than 5 mph and that there were seven children on the trailer during the parade.

Green Fire and EMS were two vehicles behind the trailer and immediately responded and rendered aid.

Fatheree said the family was surrounding Schultz after the incident.

According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, the teen attended North Canton City Schools.

"Our hearts go out to the family this time a terrible loss, we look to support them as a green community any way that we can. Our school district has reached out to the school district of North Canton to offer counselors that will be in action to help their students walk through this issue," Yeargin said.

The North Canton City Schools District released the following statement:

"We are deeply saddened to have been informed of the passing of one of our North Canton City Schools students. There is no greater tragedy than the death of a young person, and we offer our sincere condolences and support to the family. Our crisis management team is taking action and will provide counselors and supports to students and staff throughout the district grieving this tragic loss.

To respect the privacy of the family and the ongoing Summit County Sheriff’s Office investigation, that is all the information we have to share at this time."

The district shared a new statement on Tuesday:

"The loss of a young life is deeply devastating, and our thoughts and prayers are with Matthew's family, friends, classmates, and teachers during this unimaginable time. He was a kind and caring student. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and to everyone affected by this tragedy.Please know that our crisis management teams have been activated and we will have counseling services and resources available for students and staff at each of our buildings. Please encourage those around you to seek support. In addition to the resources at school, you can also call the Stark County Crisis Line at 330-452-6000 any time for confidential support.Please take care of yourselves and one another as we navigate this time of loss."

