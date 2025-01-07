North Olmsted increases police presence in school zones

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio — Beginning Tuesday, more officers will be placed in school zones across the city after an increase in complaints about dangerous driving in these zones.

According to North Olmsted police, the complaints involve speeding and crosswalk violations.

The department sent News 5 two videos from December 17 that show drivers failing to yield at a crosswalk despite a crossing guard holding up a stop light and stepping into the middle of the crosswalk.

Police warn drivers that if you see pedestrians in the crosswalk, you have to yield to them. They add that stopping for a few extra seconds is worth it over paying the fine that comes with getting stopped.

Police also remind drivers that school zones have a 20 mph speed limit when children are present.

Flashing yellow lights often indicate an active school zone, but police said drivers should remain attentive and adjust their speed accordingly to ensure everyone is safe.

"It's just a matter of paying attention," Detective Lieutenant Matt Beck with North Olmsted police said. "Noticing if there's a school bus around, there's kid's around stuff of that nature. You never know at any point of time when a student may get excited, start running off from the school property and not pay attention to the fact that there's a car coming down the road."